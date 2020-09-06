Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Confession: I'd never even heard of weighted blankets until I started working at Reviewed. I was blithely going through life using boring cotton blankets for all of my children's sleeping and cuddling needs, totally unaware that there existed a magical piece of glass-bead-filled fabric designed to soothe riled-up children. Thank goodness I have to try out all of the latest and greatest parenting products, otherwise, I might never have experienced the wizardry of Gravity Blanket's new kids version.

What is a Gravity Blanket?

Up until just a few weeks ago, I was asking the exact same question. Gravity Blankets use the power of weight to calm the nervous system, thereby making it easier to fall—and stay—asleep. By mimicking the feeling of being hugged, the Gravity Blanket helps to reduce stress and anxiety, while also increasing serotonin and melatonin, the hormones that make you feel good and sleep well.

Now, I know what you're thinking: If you pile enough blankets on top of your bed, won't it have the same effect? Honestly, no, that will really just make you too warm which, in turn, will make it difficult to get a decent night's sleep (studies show that people sleep better at cooler temperatures). The Gravity Blanket's glass beads are specifically designed to conform to the shape of your body and to stay evenly distributed inside the blanket, giving you the feeling of being cuddled all night long—but without the annoyance of being cuddled by an actual human.

How is Gravity Kids different?

Gravity Blanket's new kids version is designed just for children ages 7 and up. A smaller, lighter version of their original Gravity Blanket, the kids blanket is available in 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7-kilogram weights and a variety of sizes.

How much does Gravity Kids cost?

The Gravity Kids Blanket costs between £119 and £139. Shipping is free.

What is the Gravity Kids blanket like to use?

Gravity Kids is a smaller, lighter version of the bestselling weighted blanket. Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence

I was surprised at how heavy the Gravity Blanket felt when we took it out of the package. Five kilograms may not sound like a lot, but it was heavier than expected. The colour of the blanket kind of muddy, and it did not appeal aesthetically to either of my children, so it took a few days to convince them to try it out. I also think that part of their reticence had to do with how heavy it felt when they tried to carry it around, and they were worried that it wouldn't be comfortable to sleep under.

A highlight of the Gravity Kids blanket is how easy it is to wash the outer cover: You just unzip the sides, slip out the weighted insert, and toss the cover in the wash. The weighted blanket can be hand washed and line dried, and both cleaned up beautifully—a must when dealing with children.

What my children thought

My kids both loved sleeping under the Gravity Kids blanket. Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence

One of the funniest parts about being the Parenting Editor is that it's really my kids who do all of the product testing—I just write up their reviews with better spelling and grammar.

My son, Noah, tried the Gravity Kids blanket first. I was actually excited for him to test it out, because he's definitely been experiencing some Coronavirus-related anxiety over the past few months, which has manifested in different ways. Both of my kids are great sleepers—they go to bed easily and almost always sleep through the night without incident—but I thought that the Gravity Kids might help ease some of Noah's anxious thoughts that cause him to wake up on the earlier-than-I-would-like side.

I was concerned that Noah would be too hot sleeping under the Gravity Kids blanket despite the fact that the fabric is billed as breathable and moisture-wicking, but he said that it kept him at the perfect temperature all night long. After two nights of sleeping under the Gravity Kids blanket, I asked Noah what he thought, and he said, ‘I felt like I was being hugged all night long’.

My daughter, Rose, took the second round of testing, despite turning her nose up at the fact that the blanket didn't match her room decor (welcome to my life). The one problem we experienced with Rose was that the blanket kept falling off of her bed during the night, and ending up on the floor. She's an active sleeper and tends to move around a lot—I've even discovered her sleeping upside down—and I think that when the Gravity Kids would get pulled slightly off-centre, the weight of the blanket would pull it down. Overall, however, Rose really loved sleeping under it. She sometimes has a hard time falling asleep, and she said, ‘it made me feel sleepy right away and I didn't have to wiggle so much to fall asleep’.

What's not great about Gravity Kids

My biggest complaint about the Gravity Kids blanket is that it's a little bit too small if you want to use it as the only cover on a child's twin bed. The blanket I used measures 100cm x 150cm (other sizes are available), which just covers the surface of the bed, and doesn't enable one to tuck it in along the bottom or the sides of the mattress. I'm sure the size is primarily due to not wanting it to weigh more, but having the ability to tuck it in would likely solve the problem of the blanket slipping off while your child is sleeping. As it is, the size is perfect to use as a throw blanket or to use as a tool for calming over-stimulated kids, but for a piece of bedding, it's just slightly undersized.

I also wish it came in a wider range of colours so that it matched more room designs.

Should you get a Gravity Kids Blanket?

My children give this a resounding two thumbs up. They loved sleeping under it, and have each requested to sleep under it on nights when they were feeling upset or overstimulated. Provided your children are over the age of 7 and you have a child who struggles with anxiety or falling asleep, I think that the Gravity Kids blanket would be a great investment. Anything that makes bedtime easier for exhausted parents is a must buy in my book.

