A MEMBER of staff at a Cwmbran primary school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Torfaen council said the staff member at Woodlands Community Primary School has not been in school since Wednesday and no children have been in contact with them.

Some staff members who have had contact with the positive case are self-isolating at home, but the school will remain open.

A spokesman for Torfaen council said: “Advice on self-isolation has been given to other members of staff who have had some contact with the positive case and they are also now self-isolating at home.

“The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect team and the council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

“The school remains open and it is not necessary for any child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they develop symptoms of COVID-19.”

Arrangements are being made to cover the period while staff are absent.

In a post on its Facebook page, the school said only nursery and reception classes would be affected by staff absences.

But it said no children in these classes have had contact with the person who has tested positive.

A council spokesman added: “Enhanced cleaning regimes are in place in all our schools with a sanitising clean at the end of every school day and a midday clean of touchpoints in communal areas.

“A deep clean will take place today ahead of reopening on Monday.

“The school will continue to provide regular updates to parents.”