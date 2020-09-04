A NEW helpline for BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) people in Wales offering support with issues such as employment, benefits, housing, education and health has been launched.

The multi-lingual service, a six-month pilot project, is being run by a collaboration of organisations including the Ethnic Youth Support Team (EYST), Women Connect First, Henna Foundation, ProMo Cymru, and the Wales TUC, with funding for the Welsh Government, has been launched after BAME organisations reported an increased in demand during the coronavirus pandemic

The Welsh Government's deputy minister and chief whip Jane Hutt said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the new BAME Helpline through the Voluntary Services Emergency Fund.

"Its launch will help remove language and cultural barriers to ensure all communities in Wales can access the support they need.

"Welsh Government is committed to creating a more equal Wales, and we’re working to break down the long-standing inequalities that still exist.

"We’re currently inviting BAME organisations to work with us to develop a Race Equality Action Plan, which aims to implement and embed the systemic change we want to see."

Wales TUC general secretary Shavanah Taj said: "Many workers in Wales from BAME backgrounds have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 due to a range of long-standing socio-economic factors.

"A high number of anonymous reports into the Wales TUC whistleblowing site and grassroots community feedback, demonstrated the need for trade unions to play a key role in accessing often hard to reach workers, not covered by union recognition.

"More often than not, BAME workers are left feeling ostracised, vulnerable, exploited, work zero hours, on precarious contracts faced with bad bosses, unfair and dangerous work practices with no recourse to public funds.

"We hope to change this through working with EYST and other organisations involved in this important project. All workers deserve to be safe and protected at work with a strong voice at the negotiating table but to do this they first need to understand how to access their rights at work."

The helpline is open from 10.30am until 2.30pm Monday to Friday on 0300 222 5720.