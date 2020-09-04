CAERPHILLY council’s newly elected mayor is a nurse who recently looked after coronavirus patients.

Cllr Carol Andrews, who was the deputy mayor for 2019/20 will be taking on the role of mayor for the next year.

Several announcements were made at the council’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, including a re-shuffle of the cabinet.

Cllr Andrews, who replaces the outgoing mayor Cllr Julian Simmonds, represents the Bargoed ward, where she grew up.

The new mayor attended St Gwladys Primary and Heolddu Comprehensive schools before training to be a nurse with the South East Wales Institute of Nursing and Midwifery in 1991.

She currently works at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital in the Bargoed Ward and has recently looked after coronavirus patients.

Cllr Andrews’ chosen charities are The Alzheimer’s Society, Valley Daffodils and The Friends of Bargoed Ward at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.

Cllr June Gale, who represents, Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen, will be taking on the role of deputy mayor.

Cllr Andrews said: “It is a huge privilege to undertake the role of Mayor and serve the community of the Caerphilly borough. I’d like to pay tribute to our outgoing Mayor, Cllr Julian Simmonds, who has experienced unprecedented circumstances during his time in office

“My daughter Megan will be joining me in representing the Caerphilly county borough, taking the place of my mother who very sadly passed away recently.

“I’d like to thank Megan for stepping into the huge space left by my Mum, who was consort during my time as deputy mayor; we look forward to performing our new roles, despite these unusual times.”

Also, in the meeting, the leader of the council, Cllr Philippa Marsden, announced her cabinet reshuffle, which included the creation of a new cabinet post.

Cllr Sean Morgan will continue as the deputy leader of the council alongside his role as member for economy and enterprise.

Several cabinet members will stay in their portfolio including Cllr Colin Gordon as the member for corporate services, Cllr Eluned Stenner as the cabinet member for finance, performance and customer services, Cllr Car Cuss as the cabinet member for social care and Cllr Lisa Phipps as the cabinet member for housing and property.

Cllr Barbara Jones has been replaced as the cabinet member for education by Cllr Ross Whiting under the new service name of learning and achievement.

Cllr John Ridgewell is also joining the cabinet, taking over environment and infrastructure from Cllr Nigel George. Cllr George is taking as the member for waste and public protection.

Cllr Marsden said: “We are facing unprecedented challenges at the moment and I need to ensure that the Cabinet has the right people with the right responsibilities to ensure that we can focus on supporting the council and the needs of our community.

“As part of this review I have also agreed to reinstate one additional cabinet position which has been held vacant over recent months.

“We are one of the largest local authorities in Wales with a bold and ambitious improvement programme ahead of us, therefore it is clear that we need strong, focused leadership. I’m confident that we now have the right cabinet structure in place to achieve this.”