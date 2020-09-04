THE Eat Out to Help Out scheme was successful for local businesses all across Gwent.
Following the end of the scheme on Bank Holiday Monday, several venues have continued to offer discounts throughout the month of September in their own version of the scheme.
Here are a list of venues in Caerphilly county borough which took part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme that are continuing to offer discounts – and what their discounts are.
Blackwood area:
- Bistro 8, Park Terrace, Oakdale. You'll now get 25 per cent off all food and soft drinks up to a maximum of £10 per person. Offer valid Monday to Wednesday throughout September. Book online at https://bistro-8.com
- Maes Manor Hotel, Maesruddud Lane, Blackwood are offering 25 per cent off selected menus from Monday to Wednesday throughout September. Call on 01495 220011 for more information or to book a table.
- The Halfway House, Upper Gelligroes, Pontllanfraith will be offering 50 per cent off their full menu up to £10 per person every Thursday in September between 12.30pm-8.30pm and Fridays between 12.30pm-3.30pm. Reservations must be made and there may be a small surcharge on some dishes.
- The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood is offering reduced prices on a variety of products as part of the Wetherspoon offers.
Caerphilly area:
- The Lord Nelson Inn, Commercial Street, Nelson is offering 20 per cent off steak Friday and Saturday this weekend.
- The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly is offering reduced prices on a variety of products as part of the Wetherspoons offers.
- Railway Inn, Llanfabon Road, Caerphilly is offering 10 per cent off all meals and drinks from Monday to Wednesday in September.
Newbridge area:
- Newbridge Hotel, High Street, Newbridge are carrying on their midweek carvery special for £5 per person from Monday to Wednesday from midday in September.
Risca area:
- Tony’s Café – Bar – Pizzeria, Risca Road, Crosskeys are offering 25 per cent off on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for all dine in meals excluding alcoholic and soft drinks throughout September.