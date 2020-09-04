POLICE, firefighters, the coastguard and lifeboats were called out to Newport last night following concerns for a person on a bridge.

Concerns were raised for a vulnerable person on Newport City Bridge, prompting action from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS), Gwent Police, HM Coastguards, Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), and Wales Ambulance Hazard Area Response Teams.

A spokeswoman for SWFRS said: "At approximately 10.09pm on Thursday we received reports of a water rescue in Clarence Place, Newport. Multiple crews attended the scene."

Gwent Police were called at around 10.25pm.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We were called to assist with a report regarding concern for the safety of a man in Clarence Place, Newport.

"Officers attended the incident and assisted HM Coastguard, Severn Area Rescue Association, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Wales Ambulance Hazard Area Response Team in effecting a safe resolution."

SARA, which is an Inshore Rescue Boat and Land Search and Rescue organisation covering the Severn Estuary and the surrounding area, were called to assist if necessary.

A spokesman for SARA, said: “Last night we were called to assist an incident at Newport Town Bridge.

“Gwent Police were at the scene with concerns for a vulnerable person. We were ready in case the circumstances changed, but the police successfully negotiated the situation.”

Penarth Coastguards were also at the scene, which was their third callout of the day, along with Chepstow Coastguards.

Penarth Coastguards said: “We assisted with an incident near River Usk, Newport.

“Upon arrival the situation was resolved safely at 10.45pm. All units stood down and returned to the station by 11.45pm.”

If you are struggling with your mental health you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 – calls are free and they are available to listen 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

If you’d prefer to write down your feelings you can e-mail jo@samaritans.org but be aware the response time for this is 24 hours.

Alternatively, write a letter and they’ll aim to respond within seven days. Their address is:

Chris

Freepost RSRB-KKBY-CYJK

PO Box 9090

STIRLING FK8 2SA