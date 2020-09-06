OUR Camera Club has thousands of members, with more people joining every day.
From the photo rookie to the savvy pro, all are welcome into the group which shares photos from throughout Gwent.
This includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly. Members can let their creativity flow with photos of whatever subject takes their fancy – the sky is the limit.
Here is a selection of some of the fabulous photos they’ve shared this week.
Want to join? See facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Fatma Richards took this stunning shot of horses on the Blorenge
Sally Cooper took this beautiful photo in Abergavenny
MORE NEWS:
- These are the top five best chip shops in Newport and Gwent
- Newport mugger tried to rob a woman outside McDonald’s
- South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards 2020 launched
Robin Birt took this quacking shot of a duck in Tredegar
Jennifer Wareham perfectly captured the sky
Neil Wildy explored the hills around Cwmbran and Pontypool
Stephen Davies photographed "Nora" the train at Big Pit
Neil Daniels took this stunning photo of Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal
Rhiann Young photographed this in Malpas
Leanne Preece rescued this wasp from a bird bath in Blaenavon
Nicky Deacon took this lovely moon photo