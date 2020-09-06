OUR Camera Club has thousands of members, with more people joining every day.

From the photo rookie to the savvy pro, all are welcome into the group which shares photos from throughout Gwent.

This includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly. Members can let their creativity flow with photos of whatever subject takes their fancy – the sky is the limit.

Here is a selection of some of the fabulous photos they’ve shared this week.

Want to join? See facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Fatma Richards took this stunning shot of horses on the Blorenge

Sally Cooper took this beautiful photo in Abergavenny

Robin Birt took this quacking shot of a duck in Tredegar

Jennifer Wareham perfectly captured the sky

Neil Wildy explored the hills around Cwmbran and Pontypool

Stephen Davies photographed "Nora" the train at Big Pit

Neil Daniels took this stunning photo of Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

Rhiann Young photographed this in Malpas

Leanne Preece rescued this wasp from a bird bath in Blaenavon

Nicky Deacon took this lovely moon photo