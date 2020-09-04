CAERPHILLY county borough is now a key battleground in the fight to stem a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in South Wales that is an increasing cause for concern among experts.
The towns of Blackwood and Caerphilly have been mentioned by Public Health Wales coronavirus incident director Dr Robin Howe as parts of the county borough in which the increase is “getting to quite a worrying level”.
And council chief executive Christina Harrhy took to Twitter yesterday to warn: “We are experiencing a significant increase in Covid cases throughout Caerphilly. Please, please continue to socially distance and wash/sanitise hands,” she continued. “This virus is still very much with us.”
There have been 75 confirmed cases across Caerphilly in the past 10 days. Of Wales’s 22 council areas, only neighbouring Cardiff - with 78 - has recorded more cases in the same period.
Dr Howe told BBC Radio Wales: "We've seen this uptick in cases getting to quite a worrying level in Caerphilly town, in Blackwood and other areas in the county so it's actually fairly widespread.
"People have not been following social distancing rules and having house parties and the like... it is a warning for the rest of Wales."
A coronavirus testing centre for people in Caerphilly town and its immediate environs opens outside the town's leisure centre tomorrow.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also taken to Twitter, saying: "The rise in coronavirus cases in Caerphilly shows how quickly things can change if we don't keep our distance.
"If you live in the area please follow the public health advice.
"We can only prevent the spread of coronavirus if we all work together."