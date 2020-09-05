THE search is on for those special people whose selfless actions are at the heart of all that is good about Gwent.

Every year the South Wales Argus and its partners seek to honour unsung heroes working tirelessly for the benefit of others.

Since 2016 The Pride of Gwent Awards have been shining a light on our volunteers, campaigners, fundraisers, conservationists, carers, life-savers, achievers and community heroes and treating them to a night they’ll never forget.

And while the Covid-19 crisis has led us to rethink our usual awards show, our events team is drawing on its expertise and technical know-how to produce a unique on-demand streaming broadcast to ensure our worthy winners receive the recognition they deserve.

We want readers to tell us about the incredible people, groups and communities that really are the pride of Gwent.

“These are our unsung heroes, who should be recognised for the amazing work that they do,” says the South Wales Argus’s managing director Hussain Bayoomi. “Please nominate that person or group you know deserves to be recognised.”

The awards are free to enter and have 15 categories for all sorts of achievements and acts of selflessness.

And with the extraordinary events of 2020, we’re especially looking forward to receiving a wealth of nominations showing how the people of Gwent have risen to the challenge of ensuring communities continue to thrive in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be catching up with some of our inspirational 2019 winners, many of whom are continuing to work tirelessly for the good of others.

These will include the team at the Newport-based accountancy firm Phil Bessant Ltd, which has raised thousands of pounds for St David’s Hospice; the family behind the Matthew Walklin Make a Smile Foundation, which has raised money for refurbishments, equipment and entertainment devices to help people facing cancer treatments, and determined teenager Noah Herniman who refuses to allow a condition that causes nerve tumours from interfering with his efforts to help others.

There will also be an update on Good Samaritan and the overall Pride of Gwent winner for 2019 Lowri Hawkins, a courageous young woman who is looking to draw upon the traumatic experiences of her teenage years to help others to lead happier lives.

Lowri, who talks to newly-qualified police officers about her experiences of child sexual exploitation and is studying to become a social worker, said she couldn’t believe it when she learned she had won her awards.

“I still don’t know who nominated me,” she says. “I would urge anybody who knows somebody who is worthy of an award like this not to think twice about nominating them. Winning an award may be just what such a person needs; it’s wonderful to feel appreciated and it will give them a real boost.”

Phil Bessant said winning the charity champion award made him feel like a ‘dog with two tails’.

“We thoroughly enjoy what we do, and to win an award was absolutely superb,” he said.