MORE than £400,000 was saved by diners in Newport thanks to Eat Out to Help Out.
Across Gwent, more than £1 million was saved during August with the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
More than 300 restaurants served more than 280,000 meals to diners in Gwent during the month.
Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July, Eat Out to Help Out aimed to help boost the hospitality industry as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
Restaurants, pubs and cafes offered 50 per cent off the bill, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head, throughout August.
READ MORE:
- These are the five best chip shops in Gwent according to you
- Are you sat on £100k? Unclaimed winning EuroMillions ticket was sold in Newport
- WATCH: Green light for plans to bring tuk-tuks to the streets of Gwent
For example, a meal that costs £20 was reduced to £10, and a meal for a family of four that comes to £80 instead cost £40.
The discount applied to all food and soft drinks when customers dine in at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The amount claimed in Gwent was £1,357,000.
Meals eaten in Blaenau Gwent accounted for £431,000 of that figure.
In total, 105 restaurants in the city served 101,000 meals during the month of August, with an average saving of £4.27 per meal.
If you run a pub that is offering discounts now Eat Out to Help Out is ending, let us know. If you are in Newport, email Leah.powell@newsquest.co.uk.