A CAERPHILLY man who launched an unprovoked attack on a married couple as they walked home one evening has been jailed.

Ieuan Evans, 24, of Heol Cae Bach, was also jailed for two separate incidents of assaulting his partner and one case of assaulting a police officer.

Sentencing Evans at Newport Crown Court last week, Recorder Caroline Rees, said: "I find you are a dangerous offender. These offences demonstrate you are capable of serious, unprovoked violence."

The court heard Evans had admitted two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

MORE NEWS:

On the evening of February 2 last year - the day Evans turned 23 - he and another man encountered a married couple in the street.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said the other man began shouting at the male victim and hit him with a bottle. He also threw a bottle at the female victim which hit her in the face.

Evans initially told the other man to "leave it" but his demeanour "changed completely" when the victim said he would call the police, Mr Stanway said.

The pair began kicking and punching the man, and when their victim's wife tried to help him, Evans punched her in the face, the court heard.

The court heard statements from the victims. The man, who lost eight teeth in the attack and required a metal plate to reconstruct his jaw, said: "I keep having flashbacks that keep me awake at night."

He added: "My youngest [child] was too scared to hug me [after the attack] because I looked too frightening."

His wife said she was scared to leave the house after the attack and the family had moved away from the Caerphilly area.

Edward Mitchard, defending, said Evans maintained he was not responsible for hitting the couple with bottles, which had been done by "an unknown man" who appeared "out of the blue".

But the judge said there was "no doubt" Evans was involved in the later stages of the "extremely serious" attack.

Condemning Evans for the "mindless violence", the judge added: "I hope you are thoroughly ashamed."

Mr Stanway said Evans later assaulted his partner on August 23 last year, punching her in the face and causing her eye socket "to snap".

When the police arrived, Evans fled with a bag of Budweiser bottles, throwing them at a pursuing officer and later threatening him with a smashed bottle.

It took six officers to restrain Evans and get him inside the police van, Mr Stanway added.

Then, on September 7, Evans again punched his partner, who was recovering from surgery on her damaged eye.

He chased her into the street, kicked her, and dragged her by the hair - causing her stitches to reopen, Mr Stanway said.

The judge told Evans this was "an act of cold and brutal violence towards someone who should have been able to trust you".

Evans was arrested and later also charged with the February 2 attack. He has 15 previous convictions for 24 offences, the court heard.

The judge passed an extended sentence of five years, comprising four years in custody (of which he must serve two-thirds) and an extended licence period of one year.

She also made Evans subject to a seven-year restraining order not to contact his victims from the February attack. The other man involved in that incident was never identified, the court heard.