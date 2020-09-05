NEW plans for an affordable housing scheme on a vacant site in Pontypool have been lodged with Torfaen council.

Developer Bluefield Land Ltd is working with housing association Melin Homes on the proposals for 19 apartments and 14 houses on land at Penywain Lane in Tranch, Pontypool.

Planning permission for 41 homes on the site has been in place since 2017, but the scheme is now being changed due to protected trees and the topography of the site.

Eight two-bedroom and six three-bedroom homes are proposed, along with 14 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments.

Fifty-four parking spaces to serve the scheme are also planned.

A design and access says it is likely the scheme will be 100 per cent ‘affordable’ housing.

An image showing the location of the site. Picture: Bluefield Land Ltd/RPS

“The number of units has been driven by the site’s constraints and the mix has been driven by Melin’s understanding of the affordable housing need in the area,” it says.

“The proposed mix will ensure the development appeals to a broad range of occupants, including families, those wishing to downsize and those seeking their first home.

“This will ensure the creation of a balanced and sustainable community.”

The plans aim to help meet a “significant demand in Pontypool for affordable housing”.

The site for the proposed development. Picture: Bluefield Land Ltd/RPS

The site is made up of scrubland with trees along the boundaries, including seven protected by preservation orders.

But it is not thought any of these will need to be removed to make way for the development.

The topography of the site is also considered a “major factor in its deliverability”, with its gradient described as ‘significant.’

However the application says there are “no site specific issues” which would prevent the proposed development coming forward.

“The site is suitable, available and viable as a residential development,” it adds.