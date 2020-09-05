OUR Camera Club has thousands of members, with more people joining every day.
From the photo rookie to the savvy pro, all are welcome into the group which shares photos from throughout Gwent.
This includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly. Members can let their creativity flow with photos of whatever subject takes their fancy - the sky is the limit.
Here is a selection of some of the fabulous photos they've shared this week.
Fatma Richards took this stunning shot of horses on the Blorenge.
Neil Wildy explored the hills around Cwmbran and Pontypool.
Jennifer Wareham perfectly captured the sky.
Robin Birt took this quacking shot of a duck in Tredegar.
Sally Cooper took this beautiful photo in Abergavenny.
Stephen Davies photographed "Nora" the train at Big Pit.
Neil Daniels took this stunning photo of Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
Rhiann Young photographed this in Malpas.
Leanne Preece rescued this wasp from a bird bath in Blaenavon.
Nicky Deacon took this lovely moon photo.