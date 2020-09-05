THE housebuilders behind a 152-home development on the outskirts of Newport have released the first images of the types of home available.
Heron's Mead is a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses off Queensway in Llanwern.
Developers Bellway are building the homes on the former Llanwern steelworks site, and some of the new homes are now available to reserve.
A range of four-bedroom homes are currently available to buy at Heron’s Mead, with prices starting from £314,995.
Carly Maidment, sales manager at Bellway Wales, said: “We have worked really hard to design a brilliant variety of new homes in Newport, so we wanted to give people the chance to see what the homes will look like once they’re built by making these computer-generated images available to view online.
“Heron’s Mead is a lovely site, with a wide variety of homes for buyers at all stages of the property ladder, from first-time buyers to families and downsizers.
"As well as this, the development is located around four miles from central Newport, making it the perfect place for commuters."
To see the different types of homes click through the gallery above.