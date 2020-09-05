A PENSIONER has been told to expect a jail sentence after pleading guilty to having sexual activity with a woman with a mental disorder meaning she was unable to give consent.
Fredrick Windmill, 69, of Grove Estate in Trethomas, will have to return to court next month.
Appearing in Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, September 4, Windmill was faced with five counts of sexual activity with a female with a mental disorder impeding choice (no penetration).
He pleaded guilty to one of the charges - which took place on September 13, 2018, and not guilty to the remaining four charges.
The offences were alleged to have taken place between January and September 2018.
"This is a very serious offence and you should be prepared for a custodial sentence," said Judge Timothy Petts.
"The requirements of the sex offenders register now apply to you. The length you are on the sex offenders register will depend on the length of your sentence."
Windmill was represented by Kevin Seal, while John Ryan represented the prosecution.
The defendant was granted bail by Judge Petts.
