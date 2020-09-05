VISITORS have been banned from care homes in the Caerphilly area with immediate effect, amid growing concern over a spike in coronavirus cases.

Caerphilly County Borough Council (CBC) has urged residents to avoid the risk of a renewed lockdown by following the social-distancing measures which have been in force since the start of the pandemic.

The region has recorded 75 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past week, including 16 new cases yesterday.

Last night, the local authority said the spike in cases had forced the decision to close care home to visitors, signalling the start of localised interventions to curb the rise in cases – though local Senedd member Hefin David said yesterday there were "no immediate plans" for a local lockdown.

Covid-19 is a virus that is more likely to cause serious illness in elderly people or those with underlying health problems, and it is for their protection that Caerphilly CBC said it had made the care homes decision.

Carl Cuss, the council's cabinet member for social services said: “This decision was not taken lightly, especially given that Welsh Government has only recently relaxed some of the restrictions around care home visits.

"However, we must put the health and wellbeing of our elderly and vulnerable residents first and I’m sure families will understand the pressing need to take this action."

Cllr Cuss added: “I fully appreciate that care home residents and their families will be very disappointed with this decision, but I would like to assure all concerned that the decision was taken in the best interest of protecting their health.”

The council said the care home decision would be "kept under review over the coming weeks".

Public Health Wales (PHW), which is managing the nation's coronavirus response, urged residents to continue social-distancing after the jump in confirmed cases.

Caerphilly and Blackwood have been singled out as areas of concern, where the rise in cases is “getting to quite a worrying level”, according to PHW incident director, Robin Howe.

"People have not been following social distancing rules and having house parties and the like," Dr Howe told BBC Wales yesterday. "It is a warning for the rest of Wales."

Philippa Marsden, the leader of Caerphilly CBC, said: “The rise in the number of Caerphilly cases is very concerning and I can’t stress enough the vital importance of social distancing and following the measures that we all should be observing to limit the spread of this deadly virus.

"Coronavirus has not gone away, but it is clear that the behaviour of some people is risking the health and wellbeing of our community. Whilst the virus can be mild in some people, we all know it can be fatal to the elderly and vulnerable in our society.

"The behaviour of local people over the coming days will be instrumental in helping to control the spread of coronavirus and we all need to play our part.”

A new testing centre opens today outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre, where any local residents who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature/fever, a new and continuous cough, and/or a loss of smell or taste) – or people who are feeling "under the weather" – can attend for a quick, safe Covid-19 test.

Caerphilly CBC has also confirmed it will be inspecting shops and supermarkets to clamp down on businesses that are ignoring rules on social distancing.

Responding to residents' concerns on Twitter, the local authority said: "Our Trading Standards officers will be inspecting supermarkets over the next few days."