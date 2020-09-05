A 34-YEAR-OLD man from the Abergavenny area has been reported missing.
Gwent Police said Trevor Yau was last seen on Friday evening (September 4).
Mr Yau is described as Asian and 5' 7" in height (170cm).
He is of slim build and has gold teeth.
He also has links to the Hereford area.
Anyone who sees Mr Yau or has information relating to his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000322723.
Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police accounts on Facebook or Twitter.