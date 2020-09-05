A NEW online service which helps unpaid carers with digital training to help with their career has been launched.
Gwent Carers Online is a free service run by Carers Trust South East Wales (CTSEW) and matches unpaid carers with fully trained digital volunteers.
Volunteers work with people to find out what things they are interested in, what digital tools they want to learn more about, or how technology could help them in their care role.
This includes things like video conference systems like Zoom, messaging tools such as WhatsApp or smart speakers.
Gwent Carers Online volunteers have had full training from Digital Communities Wales, DBS checks and will receive ongoing support from CTSEW and the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO).
Many unpaid carers have been particularly affected by the pandemic with vital services forced to close their doors through lockdown leading to increased social isolation and a lack of support.
People using the service can also apply for funding through the scheme to get equipment that may help them in providing care.
Carers Wellbeing Worker Zoe Cotterell oversees the running of the service.
“Carers play a vital role in the local Gwent community, supporting family members, neighbours and friends. Gwent Carers Online aims to help carers understand and use the many tools we take for granted everyday – from email to smart speakers,” she said.
To get help, carers can call Gwent Carers Online on 01495 367564 or email gwentcarershub@ctsew.org.uk