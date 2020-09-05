A FURTHER 77 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, according to the latest statistics from Public Health Wales (PHW).
Among the new cases are 24 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent.
Of those 24 new cases, 14 are in Caerphilly (849 total cases), where a sharp spike in the number of cases has continued throughout the week – prompting fresh calls for residents to follow social-distancing measures and avoid a renewed lockdown.
Elsewhere in Gwent, five new cases were confirmed in Torfaen (370 total cases), three in Newport (914 total cases), and two in Blaenau Gwent (381 total cases).
No new cases were confirmed in Monmouthshire (394 total cases), PHW said.
The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Wales to 18,283.
One more person has died in Wales since testing positive for the virus.
The total number of coronavirus deaths in Wales since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,597 people. Of them, 275 people were from Gwent.
The PHW figure only includes the deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.
PHW said 6,549 tests for the virus were carried out yesterday.
Across Wales, new confirmed cases were reported in the following health board areas: 24 in Aneurin Bevan UHB; 19 in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB; 10 in Swansea Bay UHB; eight each in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB and Cardiff and Vale UHB; four in Powys THB; and three in Hywel Dda UHB.
One person who is a non-resident also tested positive in Wales yesterday.