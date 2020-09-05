TORFAEN diners saved more than £100,000 on meals in August with Eat Out to Help Out.

More than 30,000 meals were served at 36 restaurants for a saving of £138,000 in Torfaen

Residents in Gwent saved more than £1 million on meals during the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.

In all, 284,000 meals were eaten in 331 restaurants in registered restaurants in Gwent during the month.

Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July, Eat Out to Help Out aimed to help boost the hospitality industry as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes offered 50 per cent off the bill, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head, throughout August.

For example, a meal that costs £20 was reduced to £10, and a meal for a family of four that comes to £80 instead cost £40.

The discount applied to all food and soft drinks when customers dine in at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The amount claimed in Gwent was £1,357,000.

Meals eaten in Monmouthshire accounted for £138,000 of that figure.

In total, 36 restaurants in the county served 34,000 meals during the month of August, with an average saving of £4.06 per meal.

