CAERPHILLY recorded the second highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Wales today, as concerns continue to grow over a local resurgence of coronavirus.

Only neighbouring Rhondda Cynon Taf (15) had more confirmed cases of the virus than the Caerphilly local authority area (14), according to today's figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).

Residents in both areas have been urged to continue following the basic public health guidance that has been in place since the start of the pandemic – to practise social distancing, meet outdoors, and avoid meeting larger groups of people.

Yesterday, PHW incident director Robin Howe said new virus cases were "getting to quite a worrying level" in Caerphilly and Blackwood, and Caerphilly CBC has warned residents that "coronavirus restrictions may return if the number of confirmed cases continues to rise across the area".

Care homes in the local authority area have been closed to visitors, and a walk-in coronavirus testing centre has opened today next to Caerphilly Leisure Centre for local residents.

This afternoon, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board urged Caerphilly residents to attend the site for testing if they have one or more of the following symptoms:

a high temperature

a new, persistent cough

loss of taste or smell

feeling unwell for no apparent reason.

Following the renewed public safety appeals, Islwyn Senedd member Rhianon Passmore said: "Please take this seriously. It is not business as usual. Please social distance. Please wash and sanitise hands regularly and wear face coverings as advised.

"This is not over yet - and we must all work together to get back to a more normal way of life."