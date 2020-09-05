A GROUP calling for an independent Wales held a demonstration in Newport city centre this afternoon.
Members of Welsh Football Fans for Independence displayed a banner reading "Independence – Yes Cymru Can" as they stood outside the Westgate Hotel and handed out flyers to shoppers.
Speaking to the Argus, group member Dai Ashley said there had been "an excellent response" from members of the public.
He said the group, allied to pro-independence movement Yes Cymru, was "a people's movement about empowering the people of Wales".
Mr Ashley, from Pontypool, added: "It's really important we learn the history of Wales – it's ingrained in us as people."
Asked whether the football fans' group would want to see changes to the way Welsh clubs and players interact with the English football leagues, he said: "I think football would stay the same. We're not against English people – we're against Westminster."
