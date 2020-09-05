FIRE crews in South Wales are warning people about the dangers of fires when cooking.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have seen a number of fires in the kitchen this week.

They included chip pan fires.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Our crews attended a number of cooking fires within the last 24 hours including unattended kitchen roll near a hob and a chip pan fire.

"These fires can quickly spread to become out of control risking life and causing potential damage to property."

Head of community safety Dean Loader added: "Across Wales, more than 40 per cent of all fires in the home start in the kitchen – showing just how easy preparing a meal can turn to disaster."

The fire service's top tips for keeping safe in the kitchen are:

Make sure you have a working smoke alarm and test it regularly.

Never leave cooking unattended.

Don’t leave children alone in the kitchen when cooking. Make sure you keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.

Make sure saucepan handles do not stick out – so they don’t get knocked off the stove.

Keep tea towels, cloths and clothing away from the cooker and hob, away from heat and flames.

Keep electrics (leads and appliances) away from water.

Where possible, use spark devices instead of matches or lighters to light gas cookers, to avoid the naked flame.

Hot oil can ignite easily, use a thermostat-controlled deep fat fryer – they stop the fat getting too hot.

Don’t fill a chip pan or other deep fat fryer more than one third full of oil.

Never tackle a pan fire yourself. If a pan catches fire, never use water on it.

Avoid cooking if you have been drinking alcohol or are taking medication that may make you drowsy or tired.

Double check the cooker is off when you have finished cooking. Take care with electrics.

Keep the oven, hob and grill clean and in good working order. A build-up of fat and grease can ignite a fire.

In the event of a fire in your kitchen, get out, stay out and call 999.

Meanwhile, firefighters in South Wales have had to battle 37 deliberate fires this week.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of 31 deliberate refuse fires and seven deliberate grass fires.

They made up part of 719 emergency calls received by the fire service this week, which included six fires at homes.

Part of the fire crime team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, station manager Andy Spence, said: “We are working tirelessly with our partners to drive down the number of arson related anti-social behaviour within our communities.

"Such fires are on the increase and are a drain on service which has the potential to reduce the availability of appliances to attend other emergencies.

"These small fires may seem innocuous in the early stages but can lead to much larger and more significant fires which can have tragic consequences.”

If you see a fire, or anyone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately.