ECONOMY minister Ken Skates has called on employers and workers across Wales to do all they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the workplace.

He said, while he is thankful to the majority of workplaces across Wales for keeping to social distancing restrictions, those found to be flouting guidelines could be shut down.

As more businesses reopen and people who cannot work from home return to work, Mr Skates has highlighted the importance of following “golden rules” to keep levels of the virus low.

Laws made by the Welsh Government require all businesses in Wales to take every reasonable action to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus on their premises.

To do so, the starting point is ensuring that their employees can maintain a two metre distance while they are at work.

However, the law acknowledges the challenges and inpracticality of maintaining physical distancing in some settings. In those circumstances the Welsh Government says it is particularly important for employers to take other measures to minimise face to face contact, such as erecting screens, rearranging furniture and other fittings or adopting one way systems.

READ MORE:

Face coverings should also be worn in crowded or confined spaces where other measures aren’t practical.

Good hygiene is vital at all times and all surfaces and equipment should be cleaned regularly. People should also continue to ensure they wash their hands regularly, cover their mouths when they cough and avoid touching their face or face covering.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Skates said: “It’s absolutely vital everyone takes steps to protect themselves and others in the workplace. This includes maintaining a two-metre physical distance wherever possible.

“These measures will help us to continue to keep cases low in Wales.

“I want to remind all businesses operating in Wales they are subject to specific legal requirements that are designed to help contain the virus. Failure to do so could risk the premises having to close.

“Each and every one of us has an important role to play in keeping ourselves, or colleagues, and our clients and customers safe.”