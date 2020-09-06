A GWENT rugby club has closed its doors after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.
Bedwas said they have instigated their track and trace procedures to let other customers know who were at the club on Thursday and Friday.
On Twitter, the Caerphilly club said yesterday: "Today we have learned that there has been a positive case of COVID-19 from a Bedwas RFC customer who was present at the club this week.
"As a result, the club will be closed today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) for sanitisation.
"The club will not re-open until at least Thursday 10 September in line with its normal opening times.
"We have instigated our track and trace procedure and customers who were present at the club on Thursday 3 September and yesterday (Friday) will be contacted.
"Thank you for your continued support and understanding in this ever-difficult time for the club and community."