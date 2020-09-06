GWENT Police say they “dismantled” a rave yesterday.

On Twitter, the force said: "Earlier today officers dismantled a rave on Waterworks Lane in #Tredegar.

"The illegal gathering commenced at approximately 1pm this afternoon.

“Two local men were arrested at the site.

"One aged 22 under section 5 of the Public Order Act, who remains in police custody at this time, and one aged 51 on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, who has been released under investigation.”

Following the break-up of the rave, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "These events pose a significant risk to public safety and breach Covid-19 governmental guidelines.

"We will not tolerate any breaches/ events of this nature in our force area and will be taking the necessary action against anyone involved."

Last week, the Welsh Government announced hefty fines of up to £10,000 for people in Wales who organised illegal events, such as raves, which have been prohibited for groups of more than 30 people as part of the public health measures designed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“The unlimited fine or significant fixed penalty for organisers of these illegal events reflects the potentially serious public health consequences," health minister Vaughan Gething said at the time.

“Coronavirus has not gone away - we all have a shared and ongoing responsibility to keep Wales safe.”

But the tougher penalties have not deterred people from setting up nor attending such events.

Last weekend, an estimated 3,000 people travelled to Banwen, in Neath Port Talbot, to attend a rave.

The organisers were each fined the maximum £10,000 once police had finally dismantled the event.