A SHOPLIFTER has avoided a prison sentence for stealing two designer handbags from the TK Maxx store in Cwmbran.
Lisa Jane Keepin, 52, was caught by a shop security guard after she had stolen a Calvin Klein bag and a Guess bag, together worth £159, from the store on December 3 last year.
The hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday was told Keepin, of Tyne Close, Bettws, had been spotted removing security tags from the items before leaving the store with the bags.
A loss prevention officer detained her and took her details, and CCTV of the incident was later provided to the police. The bags were recovered by TK Maxx.
Keepin had admitted the offence at an earlier court appearance, but failed to attend court for sentencing on September 1, leading to her arrest in the early hours of the following day.
The court was told Keepin had 60 previous convictions including 35 for theft. Her defence counsel said Keepins' last conviction was in 2006 and she had been "out of trouble" since then.
Keepin was given a conditional discharge by magistrates, lasting one year. She must also pay costs totalling £107.