NOWHERE in Gwent saved more money with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme than Monmouth.

Diners in Monmouthshire saved more than £5.50 per meal and almost £500,000 in total.

Residents in Gwent saved more than £1 million on meals during the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.

In all, 284,000 meals were eaten in 331 restaurants in registered restaurants in Gwent during the month.

Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July, Eat Out to Help Out aimed to help boost the hospitality industry as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes offered 50 per cent off the bill, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head, throughout August.

For example, a meal that costs £20 was reduced to £10, and a meal for a family of four that comes to £80 instead cost £40.

The discount applied to all food and soft drinks when customers dine in at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The amount claimed in Gwent was £1,357,000.

Meals eaten in Monmouthshire accounted for £460,000 of that figure.

In total, 115 restaurants in the county served 82,000 meals during the month of August, with an average saving of £5.64 per meal.

