A MAN from Caerphilly county borough has been given a suspended sentence after admitting kicking a police van door shut onto an officer's hand.

Richard Thomas Baldwin, 30, also admitted criminal damage to property at his mother's home and using threatening words at hospital following his arrest.

The hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday was told Baldwin, of Pentwynmawr, was a heroin user who had been kicked off a Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS) support programme a few weeks before the offences were committed.

The prosecution said Baldwin's mother said her son had become aggressive at her home on Saturday, August 8, following an argument.

The court heard how Baldwin kicked open his mother's bedroom door, throwing part of a chair and breaking a picture frame, before he "kicked his [own] bedroom door in" and threw the rest of the chair down the stairs.

When the police arrived and arrested him, Baldwin became "volatile" and started making threats.

Baldwin was taken to hospital where he slept, but then "became abusive" and started swearing at a health worker who had woken him up.

When Baldwin was being placed back into the police van, he kicked shut the door onto an officer's hand.

At an earlier court appearance, Baldwin pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage to property, one of using threatening or abusive behaviour or words, and one of assault by beating an emergency worker.

The court was told Baldwin has 57 previous convictions, including for assaulting a police officer and 13 convictions for criminal damage.

Richard Williams, defending, said Baldwin – who had spent one month in custody following the offences – was apologetic for his conduct and "sick and tired of the drug problem he has found himself in".

Sentencing Baldwin, the magistrates noted a letter he had written to them. They said: "Perhaps if you do the right thing now, there's a chance for you."

Baldwin was sentenced to a total of two months in prison, suspended for 12 months; and must pay £400 compensation to his mother and £50 to the police officer he assaulted.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his mother, visit her home or workplace, or refer to her in any electronic communications for one year.

The magistrates advised Baldwin to contact GDAS "asking if they will see you again".