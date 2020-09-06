FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of some of the positive stories across Gwent this past week.

Puppies found.

Four puppies that were stolen from a farm in Monmouthshire have been reunited with their delighted owner.

The collies were microchipped but the Argus reported they had been stolen earlier in the week.

It is great news to hear they have been reunited.

Monument dedicated to fishermen

A lave net fisherman statue has been erected at Black Rock by an expert wood carver.

Chris Wood spent months creating the wooden sculpture and delivered it to Martin Morgan and his team of lave net fishermen at Black Rock.

It is a nice memento particularly after their centenary year was put on hold due to Natural Resources Wales’ concern about the shortage of salmon.

MORE NEWS:

Improved breast cancer care gets the go-ahead

Permission has been granted for a £10.2m breast cancer unit at Ysbysty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach.

The planning application report said: “The Centre of Excellence will provide with evidence based services providing the best clinical outcomes comprising of dedicated diagnostic, treatment and counselling rooms that will enable faster diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care.”

The centre will bring all the services needed under one roof – whereas they are currently spread across three different sites.

Mum who gave birth on day of lockdown thanks community for help

A mum in Chepstow gave birth on the day lockdown was announced and has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community.

Jordan was diagnosed with torticollis and plagiocephaly, which added to the difficulty of raising a newborn during lockdown – as even getting a baby weighed became a struggle for new mums and there were no mother and baby groups. The NHS doesn’t cover treatment for plagiocephaly – as they expect children to recover on their own, but after posting on social media when she realised her son’s head looked different to most with the condition, she was told by a physiotherapist that they would need to get a special skull cap for Jordan – at a cost of £2,000.

So far, £1,500 has been raised and the number continues to rise.

Art from Welsh artists commemorates 80th anniversary of the Blitz

A number of the 80 pieces of artwork to commemorate the Blitz’ 80th anniversary has been created by artists from South Wales.

Ancestry.com commissioned the project – which sees 80 pieces of art depicting stories from the Blitz that have been found in war records.

“As we mark the 80th anniversary of the start of The Blitz, a time of tragedy but also a time that truly demonstrated the great British spirit we wanted to pay tribute to the original War Artists Advisory Committee by adding our own update to this important collection of works with 80 new pieces, each inspired by everyday life during The Blitz and throughout World War Two,” said Russell James, an Ancestry family history expert.