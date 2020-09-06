AN INSIGHTFUL exhibition by a photographer who didn’t let his disability hold him back, launches this month.

Newportonian’s Scope on Coronavirus, which features large printed photography of the impact of coronavirus in Newport city centre will go on display at The Holbrook Studio, on Chepstow Road, from Friday, September 25.

The work featured is by Newport photographer, Lloyd Miller, who is deaf in both ears - meaning he wears two hearing aids to help him communicate.

Mr Miller said: “In this series of photographs, I aim to show the impact of Covid-19 within Newport city centre, showing the measures that have been implemented to protect everyone within the community.

“I hope that the exhibition will encourage people to talk about their personal experiences and the impact that the virus has had.”

The photos within the gallery will also be sent to Public Archives, National Library of Wales, Gwent Archives and Newport City Council.

“Previously I have done work within bars in Newport, taking photographs of people having a good night out, ensuring happy memories become remembered forever,” added Mr Miller.

“Since the arrival of Covid-19 I've started working as a kitchen porter and I undertake private photography projects.”

“I specialise in capturing changing times, photographing historical events in Newport, and keeping a healthy photographic catalogue of animals and wildlife.

“I am actively seeking out space to display work in progress, and secure permanent space to display previous works – some work is already on display in homes and restaurants.”

Newportonian’s Scope on Coronavirus is funded by Arts Council Wales. It will be on show at The Holbrook Studio between 10am and 4pm from Friday, September 25, to Thursday, October 8 – excluding Sundays.

The Holbrook Studio, on Chepstow Road, is opposite Esso garage and Maindee Library.