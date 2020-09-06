WHILE luxury apartments and Wetherspoons have replaced hotels and bingo halls, these buildings retain plenty of their original charm. Other landmarks sites have gone altogether or changed dramatically as the city developed. Here are some great photographs from our archives that show how much the city has changed.
St Michael's RC Church in Pill in the shadow of the Transporter Bridge
This is the old Sainsbury site in Newport in 1992. The site jas since been demolished and the supermarket moved to Albany Street
MORE NEWS:
- These are the top five best chip shops in Newport and Gwent
- Newport mugger tried to rob a woman outside McDonald’s
- South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards 2020 launched
Maindee Bingo Hall, in 1986, is now a Wetherspoons - The Godfrey Morgan
This is Nash College in 1987. The building is now the City of Newport Campus for Coleg Gwent
This picture of the Hillview flats on Gaer Road was taken in 1993. Since then the building has been revamped with new cladding
This is Newport Centre in 1992. While the building remains the area around the venue has changed beyond all recognition with the Friars Walk development, Riverside Theatre, university and change of location for the bus station
Cambrain Retail Centre, in Cambrain Road, Newport, was demolished to makeway for the nearby Admiral Insurance office
The Kings Hotel in High Street, Newport, in 1994. The hotel is now a luxury apartment block
AF Thomas and Sons Electricals on Commercial Street, Pill. The store has since moved to Mendalgief Retail Park