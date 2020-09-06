DO YOU recognise this Newport street? Share your memories and photographs at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/

Last week's photograph was of the band stand at Belle View Park.

Here's what you had to say:

This is Belle Vue Park with the original bandstand.

The 23 acre park was donated to the people of Newport by Lord Tredegar in 1891.

It was very popular with its many attractions - the meandering stream with many bridges, the tea room with the two conservatories, the one had a magnificent stag's horn fern growing out of the wall - until it fell into disuse, the glass broken and the frost killed everything.

There were regular summer performances in the bandstand which drew big crowds.

In the early 1900s groups of young men in striped blazers and straw boaters would parade here hoping to catch the eye of the young ladies who were on the same mission.

Outside the top gates was a drinking fountain, this was saved and now stands outside the lychgate of St Woolos Cathedral.

There was an ornamental fountain just inside the top gates, there was talk of restoring it to working order.

On the Waterloo Road side there is a circle of Gorsedd stones for the 1897 Eisteddfod. At the Cardiff Road end was a children's play area with swings, slide, urinal and drinking fountain.

Dave Woolven, Newport

On August 22 we featured a photograph of the old Marks & Spencer store on Commercial Street, Newport:

Today we see Commercial Street between Corn Street and Westgate Square.

The 'Then' photo dates to late 1800s/early 1900s and shows JE Davies & Co department store.

By the 1930s the whole frontage had changed, Alexandre and Burtons had shops there - I bought a suit from one of them, I only had to look at it and it creased - I got my money back.

Lipton's tea dealers were next to Marks & Spencer with their Art Deco store, well frequented until forced out.

On the corner was Boots the Chemist with the penny lending library upstairs.

Dave Woolven, Newport