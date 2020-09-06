A PONTYPOOL poet has published a collection of his work, aiming to promote discussion around mental health.

Mind Noise features more than 70 poems written by 30-year-old performance and social media poet, Ash Raymond James.

He was inspired by his own struggles – Mr James has Asperger syndrome, ADHD and depression.

This self-published collection is Mr James’ debut book and aims to take readers on a journey through “the static of a wandering mind" while underlining "the theme of hope filtered through a megaphone."

Mr James said: “The poems are about mental health, but diverse and all over the place.

“The work is based on my own struggles – mental health is important, but I think a lot of people avoid writing about it because they’re too scared to admit they’re struggling.

“Mind Noise is to let people know that it’s okay to feel this way and it’s okay to be weird.”

Mr James, who also has experience with graphic design, wrote the book, designed the cover and published Mind Noise himself.

“I prefer to be in charge, and I’ve taken my time with this project,” added Mr James.

“It’s taken me about two years to put Mind Noise out. The poetry is free verse, as I don’t like to stick to just one form.”

Mind Noise is available on Amazon and has already received positive reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “A truly brilliant first collection from this wonderful poet.

“Prepare to laugh, cry, have your heart broken and rebuilt with love and hope.”

Another wrote: “Buckle up for a rollercoaster of unique observations.”