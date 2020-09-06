A CLASS of 21 pupils in Caerphilly have been told to self-isolate for two weeks after a member of staff at their school tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupils at St Gwladys Primary School in Bargoed must stay at home for 14 days, though the rest of the school will remain open.

A spokesman on behalf of St Gwladys Primary School and Caerphilly LEA said: "We can confirm that a member of staff at the school has tested positive for coronavirus.

"It has been agreed, following advice from Public Health Wales, that 21 pupils from one class will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. All parents of the children concerned have been contacted and advised of the appropriate process to follow.

"We fully appreciate that this will cause concern to parents and children at the school, but it is important to note that all safety measures are in place throughout the school and that they are being followed strictly to limit any cross-contamination.

"The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the Test, Trace and Protect team and the Council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

"The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

"The school will continue to provide regular updates to parents.”