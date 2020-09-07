OUR Camera Club has thousands of members, with more people joining every day.

From the photograph rookie to the savvy pro, all are welcome into the group which shares photos from throughout Gwent.

This includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly. Members can let their creativity flow with photos of whatever subject takes their fancy – the sky is the limit.

Here is a selection of some of the fabulous photos they’ve shared this week.

Want to join? See facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup.

A lovely shot over Foxhunter car park in Blaenavon, by Stuart Baldwin

This beautiful view at Crosskeys was shared by Sarah Brown

Thanks to Alicia Holder at Manmoel Common for this one

A great take by Larry Wilkie at Magor Marsh

The sky on Saturday night over Goldcliff, by Nicole Abraham

The Royal Salt 46100 on Saturday in Ponthir, by Paul Morris

Poppies at sunset at Llanfoist Cemetery, by Wayne Gibbon