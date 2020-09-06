ALMOST 50,000 meals were eaten using the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Caerphilly last month.

The Government's scheme was used 284,000 times across Gwent in August, saving diners more than £1 million.

Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July, Eat Out to Help Out aimed to help boost the hospitality industry as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes offered 50 per cent off the bill, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head, throughout August.

For example, a meal that costs £20 was reduced to £10, and a meal for a family of four that comes to £80 instead cost £40.

The discount applied to all food and soft drinks when customers dine in at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The amount claimed in Gwent was £1,357,000.

Meals eaten in Caerphilly accounted for £187,000 of that figure.

In total, 45 restaurants across the borough served 49,000 meals during the month of August, with an average saving of £3.80 per meal.

