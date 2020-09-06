A NEW testing policy for people arriving in UK airports would avoid the need for a 14-day quarantine period, according to Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The Torfaen MP and shadow home secretary appeared on the Andrew Marr Show today (Sunday), saying the UK should adopt a two-test policy for overseas arrivals.

The UK government has resisted calls to bring in testing-on-arrival in the country's airports, arguing such a small testing window would only catch around seven per cent of positive cases.

But Mr Thomas-Symonds said other countries, such as Iceland, had adopted a two-test system with much better results.

Under his proposals, people arriving in the UK would be tested at the airport and then sent home to quarantine, but then asked to do a second test a few days later.

If both tests were negative, that person would then be allowed to stop quarantining.

Mr Thomas Symonds said the accuracy rate would be at around 85 per cent if a second test was done on the fifth day of quarantine, and around 95 per cent if done on the eighth day.

He has also written to home secretary Priti Patel this morning to call for a "rapid review" of the UK government's current quarantine arrangements, amid "the dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors".

The Torfaen MP also called for improvements to the enforcement of quarantine controls.

"There have been serious concerns raised about the monitoring of compliance with the quarantine restrictions that are in place," he wrote in his letter to Ms Patel. "There are reports that less than a third of passenger locator forms are checked, with a non-compliance rate of around 10 per cent.

"The effectiveness of this regime should also be part of the review, to try and build confidence in the arrangements."