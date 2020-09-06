Gwent Police officers shut down a "car cruise" minutes after a post from the organisers revealed where and when the gathering would be taking place.
Cars gathered at Tesco supermarket car park in Ystrad Mynach on Sunday evening, but were quickly dispersed after they arrived at 6pm.
On Twitter, the officers from Gwent Police posted a picture from the scene, saying "Started at 6pm closed down by 6.20pm", with a screenshot from the group who call themselves "South Wales Street Outlaws".
Gatherings like this have become more common recently, and Gwent Police are also tonight responding to a reported similar incident at Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.
Started at #6pm closed down by #6:20pm #Notonourwatch #Findsomewhereelse #YstradMynachNPT pic.twitter.com/v5AsQE5dhk— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) September 6, 2020