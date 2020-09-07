A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR PATE-WILLIAMS, 24, of The Avenue, Caldicot, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted burglary and stealing alcohol worth nearly £60 from McColl’s newsagent.

He must complete a 19-day thinking skills programme and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Pate-Williams must also pay £1,158.58 in compensation.

CAREY LEWIS, 24, of Laybourne Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £470 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD COOKE, 29, of Larkfield Close, Caerleon, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR KELEMEN, 27, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS LEVI JOHN WILKINS, 27, of Francis Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £399 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two public order offences.

CARL BARNABY, 63, of St Christophers Close, Bedwas, was ordered to pay £299 in compensation, a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker by coughing in the face of a police officer and a public order offence.

SAMUEL BROMLEY, 21, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £177 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable.

DAMIEN HOWELLS, 33, of Burton's Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £261 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

NASSEM ALI, 25, of Alma Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL RATLEDGE, 34, of Queensway, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £365 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.