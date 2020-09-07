A NEW photography studio has been opened at a city arts house as part of a partnership between the venue and the Women of Newport project.

Women of Newport, which was founded by Kamila Jarczak, is a community-based project showcasing, supporting and celebrating wonderful women in Newport city through photography.

And now Ms Jarczak's company Kamila J Photography has opened a photography studio at Barnabas Arts House, in New Ruperra Street, as part of the partnership between the venue and the project, which stemmed from an exhibition that went on display in Newport Market last year.

The partnership will also mean Women of Newport have a permanent office at Barnabas Arts House.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

It will also see Ms Jarczak working with Barnabas Arts House owner, Jan Martin, who is featured in the Women of Newport project and is a well-known character in Newport, even turning an unused toilet block into a theatre in 2018.

Ms Jarczak said: “I’m very excited about this partnership, which I think will help bring the community together.

“Two months ago Jan and I were discussing a partnership and I found out they had a studio at Barnabas Arts House – it’s like it was meant to be.

“Jan is such a bubbly and well-respected person – she is working on an article for our Women of Newport website and will be a permanent blogger.

“I hope that this partnership will bring women together and help strengthen our community.

“New people are welcome – it’s not just me; anyone who wants to get involved can come and will be welcomed.”

Along with the Women of Newport office, Ms Jarczak will have a photography studio which offers headshots, portraits, family shorts, maternity shoots, brand and product photography, and personalised photo sessions.

There are also plans in place to introduce boudoir photo shoots, photos with snakes, and Christmas mini sessions.