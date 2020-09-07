WE just love to say hello to all of Gwent’s new arrivals every Monday, and this week’s are as cute as ever.

Please share your new baby pictures by going online, uploading a picture and filling out a simple form at southwalesargus.co.uk/newbaby

Emily Maria Sullivan was born weighing 8lb, 8oz, on August 6 at the Royal Gwent.

Mum Emma Parsons thanked the maternity staff for bringing Emily into the world safely after a long and demanding labour, as well as the special care baby unit team who nursed her through an infection.

She said Emily - named so because Emma’s late father used to call her Emily - was excited to meet her siblings Lewis, Adam, Riley, Jay, Olly and Daniella and her grandparents Tracey and Tony Sullivan and Kora Parsons and her extended family when she’s discharged from hospital.

Chloe and Amelia welcome their new baby brother Evan Ray George Doody, born in July at Nevill Hall Hospital weighing 8lbs, 9oz, to the family home in Newport.

Mum and Keyleigh Doody and Philip Doody are grateful to the hospital staff after a difficult arrival.

MORE NEWS:

Jorgie Palmer was born on August 3, weighing 6lb, 3oz at the Royal Gwent to to parents Alana George and Robin Palmer, of Newport.

Mum went into labour four weeks early on the day of her baby shower.

She did make an appearance through Facetime during labour, and was able to say hello to everyone, and they opened the presents for her and gave her lots of verbal encouragement.

Jorgie was born the next morning.

Molly Karen Mae Cooper, pictured at nine weeks old, was born back on March 10 at the Royal Gwent, weighing 5lb, 2ozs, to Emma Marilyn Cooper and Mark Cooper, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Born more than five weeks early, mum says Molly is a long waited-for precious gift.

She spent 21 days on the neonatal unit and both parents are grateful for the care and support “The neonatal staff are superhuman,” said Emma.

Baby Arthur is pictured here on first day at home after being born to parents Scott Venables and Farrah Guy at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Dad recalls Arthur wasn’t hanging around, arriving less than two hours after mum got to hospital, weighing 7lb 8oz. He as two brothers, Theo, six, and Jack, four, and they live in Somerton, Newport.

Kareo Andrew Allman looks cool as a cucumber on the day parents Lauryn Foster and Josh Allman brought him home to Newport.

Lauryn thanked the staff at the Royal Gwent, where Kareo was born on June 14, weighing 8lbs, 5oz, and adds that big sister Malaya already adores him.

Harrison Flower was born back on May 25 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, weighing 10lbs, 4oz, to parents Lisa and Luke Flower, of Newport.

Archie Gareth Hinton Harris, pictured enjoying a trip out to give Mummy a rest, was born on July 29 in Abergavenny, to parents Lewis Harris and Catherine Lewis, of Blaenavon.

Dad said: ”Archie was born 8lbs 6oz and perfect,he had brought so much happiness in to our lives already.”

Harley Horton, was born on June 22 at the Royal Gwent, weighing 7lb, 1oz.

Harley made a punctual start in life, arriving on the due date.

Let’s see if that continues now Harley’s back at home in Liswerry with mum Emma Horton and brother Cooper, aged six.