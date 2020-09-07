A DRIVER has been fined after blocking a pavement and a bus bay with their car.
Gwent Police issues a penalty notice to a driver in Abertillery for causing an obstruction with their parking.
A spokesman for the police said: "A fixed penalty notice was issued to a vehicle that was parked in a bus bay and on the pavement in Tillery Street, Abertillery.
"Parking in this manner may result in a fine."
If you see problem parking and want to report the issue, Gwent Police give the following advice:
- Parking obstruction and dangerous parking are matters for the Police, call Gwent Police on 101 to report it.
- Gwent Police are currently the only enforcement agency in respect of parking on the public highway. As well as parking regulations, we also enforce resident permit parking on the highway.
- Your local authority has responsibility in car parks or other areas away from the public highway.
- Abandoned vehicles can be the responsibility of the Local Authority unless the vehicle is on the public highway and in contravention to any part of the Road Traffic Act 1988 when it then becomes the responsibility of Gwent Police.
- Untaxed vehicles should be reported to the DVLA and not the police.