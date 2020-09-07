THE owner of budget fashion chain Primark has said sales at the high street retailer have beaten expectations over the past quarter after reopening its stores.
Associated British Foods (ABF) told investors on Monday that sales at Primark stores have been “reassuring and encouraging” since they welcomed customers back in June.
The consumer group said trading in its food divisions have also been better than predicted so far.
Primark stores have traded “strongly”, attracting customers with its “value-for-money offering and a welcoming and safe store environment”.
The company has stores in Newport and Cwmbran, as well as Bristol and Cardiff.
It said it expects to report around £2 billion in sales since reopening stores until the end of the year.
Sales have been driven by larger customer baskets with transaction sizes initially “significantly higher” than last year due to “pent-up demand”.
The company said sales at stores in retail parks have been higher than last year, while shopping centre and regional high street stores are broadly in line with their average.
However, the largest stores in major shopping destinations have been hit by a significant slump in footfall amid lower numbers of tourists.
ABF said adjusted operating profits at the Primark business are now expected to be “at least at the top end” of its previous forecasts of £300 million to £350 million.
These are the nearest Primark stores to you:
- Commercial Street, Newport
- Cwmbran Shopping Centre, General Rees Square, Cwmbran
- Queen Street, Cardiff
- The Horsefair, Bristol