MULTIPLE stretches of the M4 will be closed around Newport and Gwent this week.
A number of roadwork projects are ongoing on the road this week that will force closures in different places.
Most of the work will take place overnight over the course of the week.
These are the closures to prepare for:
- M4 Eastbound, Junction 26 - 25: The stretch of M4 running eastbound between Junction 26 at Malpas and Junction 25 at Caerleon will be closed every night this week. Starting tonight, the road will be closed between 8pm and 6am until Saturday morning. The road is being closed to allow workers to carry out maintenance.
- M4 Westbound, Prince of Wales Bridge - Junction 23: Those of us returning from England this week will need to take the old Severn Crossing. Maintenance work is being carried out on the stretch of road westbound between the Prince of Wales Bridge and Junction 23 at Rogiet. As a result, the road will be closed between 9pm and 6am from tonight until Friday morning.
- M48 Eastbound, Junction 2 - 1: While people returning to Wales from England will need to use the old Severn Crossing this week, anyone going the other way will have no choice but to use the Prince of Wales Bridge. The old crossing will be closed eastbound between Junction 2 at Newhouse and Junction 1 at Aust. The closures will be in place from tonight until Friday morning between 7pm and 6am.