A VEHICLE fire has closed two lanes of the M4.
Update: The road is now clear
Emergency services are at the scene.
Two lanes of the M4 have been closed westbound between Junction 30 at Cardiff Gate and Junction 32 at Coryton.
Long delays are expected in the area and drivers are being warned to avoid the area where possible.
READ MORE:
- Motorway closures around Newport and Gwent this week
- Gwent Police clampdown on problem parking
- Coronavirus: latest news from Gwent and Wales as cases continue to rise
A Traffic Wales spokesman on Twitter said: "Land 1 is closed due to a vehicle fire.
"Emergency services are on scene."
They added: "Lane 2 is now also closed.
"Long delays are expected in the area.
"Please use alternative routes if possible."