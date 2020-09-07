AN INJURED man was rescued from the side of a mountain between Ebbw Vale and Nantyglo on Sunday.
Blaenau Gwent police officers were alerted and arrived at the scene in conjunction with Mountain Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service at 10.13am to reports of a man injured.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a remote area of Ebbw Vale, yesterday, Sunday 06 September at 10.13am to reports of an injured male.
"We sent one emergency ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team and worked in conjunction with mountain rescue and police teams. We transported one patient by road to the Royal Gwent Hospital for further treatment."
The man is now continuing his recovery at the Royal Gwent Hospital.