A TEST detecting coronavirus antibodies manufactured by a Crumlin-based company has been ordered by the UK Government after it was found to have a 99.4 per cent success rate.

BBI Solutions has successfully completed a self-test usability study for Covid-19 rapid lateral flow antibody tests, after 2,000 tests were trialled this weekend.

The company is part of the UK-Rapid Test Consortium which has developed the test. It has already been CE-marked for professional use and the consortium recently received an order from the UK Government for the first million Covid-19 AbC-19 TM tests.

This follows a successful independent evaluation by a government advisory body.

This latest study was performed by Ulster University using approximately 2,000 volunteers.

The UK-RTC has the capability to manufacture 10 million tests by the end of the year, with the first million tests being produced by October, when production will scale up to 200,000 tests per week capacity. Production is currently on track for an initial 100,000 AbC-19Rapid tests per week.

Dr Mario Gualano, chief executive of BBI Group, said: “I am delighted that the self-test usability study has been successful and that progress is being made towards our goal of MHRA approval for self-test home use.

"We also welcome the UK Government’s first order for Covid-19 AbC-19 tests from the UK-RTC. The test will help build a clear picture of how the virus has spread throughout the UK population and we are proud to be involved in this vital project.”

The test has a 99.4 per cent accuracy rate (assuming a 10 per cent incidence of Covid-19) in detecting the presence of Covid-19 antibodies.

The UK Government will roll out the tests in selected cohorts of people around September and October. The test, along with the government’s overall strategy on testing and vaccinations, marks a move towards detecting and eradicating the virus.

BBI Solutions’ patented smartphone based reader technology will guide users at home through performing the test before securely sharing the results directly with the healthcare providers.

The process will help ensure that people who have never performed a test like this before get the right result and feel confident in understanding it, while making sure that the relevant authority receives all data from each test to help plan and manage the disease’s progression.

To support its work as part of the UK-RTC, BBI Solutions is currently recruiting for roles in manufacturing, quality control, compliance, technical operations and supply chain.