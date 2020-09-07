KATE Garraway has revealed when she will be returning to the airwaves across the UK for her mid-morning show on Smooth Radio.

The TV and radio presenter took time away from the station, plus her presenting duties on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) earlier this year, when her husband Derek was hospitalised with coronavirus.

While Kate returned to GMB in the summer, listeners have been longing to hear her back on the radio.

When will Kate Garraway return to Smooth Radio?

Smooth Radio have said Kate Garraway will return to present her weekday show on Monday, September 14, from 10am until 1pm.

During Kate’s leave of absence, her regular programme has been hosted by Myleene Klass, who will return to her usual Saturday afternoon show from 4pm to 7pm.

What has Kate Garraway said?

Speaking about her return, Kate said: “I’m delighted to be returning to my morning show on Smooth and to my Global family who have been a big support to me.

"Things are still hugely challenging and a long way from being normal, but I’d like to think that this will give Derek yet another opportunity to hear my voice as well as many of the songs we both love.

"My heartfelt thanks go to Myleene Klass who has been brilliantly caretaking the show for me and to all my regular listeners for their messages of support.

"I can’t imagine there’s a more relaxing job to return to and I’m really looking forward to getting back into the studio.”

What have bosses at Smooth Radio said about Kate's return to the airwaves?

Sally Ardis, managing editor at Smooth Radio said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Kate back to her regular morning show on Smooth.

"She has been missed by the whole team here, as well as by listeners, who have been keeping in touch with her to show their support.

"Kate is an integral part of the Smooth family and whilst Myleene has done the most amazing job looking after Kate’s show, we have all had Kate, Derek and their family at the forefront of our minds during this terrible situation.”

How can I listen to Smooth Radio?

Smooth Radio is available across the UK on 97-108 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player, at smoothradio.com, on iOS & Android devices and smart speakers.