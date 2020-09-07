Controversial plans to demolish and move the existing Stagecoach depot in Cwmbran and replace it with a Lidl have been recommended for approval by Torfaen council planners.

The joint planning application from supermarket chain Lidl and transport company Stagecoach proposes a development of two parts.

The first is the demolition of the existing Stagecoach depot on St Davids Road and replace it with a new Lidl store.

The second part is the relocation of the existing Stagecoach facility to a new “purpose-built” depot in the currently vacant northern part of the site.

The new Stagecoach depot will be based off Somerset Road and will benefit from office space, vehicle servicing bays, staff parking, bus parking, skip storage, fuel store and bus washing facilities.

The Stagecoach depot will benefit from 66 car parking spaces and six motorcycle spaces. A further six staff car parking spaces will also be made available.

Concerns have been raised by council planners, residents and local councillors over the first part of the scheme.

In particular, concerns have been raised over the parking arrangements at the proposed Lidl store and the access from St Davids Road, which is situated close to the roundabout.

The council’s highways officer said in a report: “I maintained that there is potential for rear shunt collisions when vehicles turn right due to the close proximity of the junction to the roundabout.

“I also maintained that queuing on St David’s road would conflict with right turning vehicles into the site.”

However, the report said the officer conceded that if they were to refuse on these grounds, they would likely lose any appeal.

The Lidl car park will provide 135 space – 113 for customers, seven disabled spaces, eight parent and child spaces and seven staff parking spaces.

However, concerns were raised over the minimum requirement for 165 spaces and the potential, without parking restrictions, for visitors to use the car park for access to Cwmbran town or the train station.

Pontnewydd ward councillors David Daniels and Jessica Powell said they didn’t object to the proposals but said they still have “significant concerns” over the access via St Davids Road.

The report says that the councillors have concerns over the number of accidents that have happened on the road.

The council received 22 representations from residents about the proposed development.

Concerns were raised on the access. One response said: “The current plans for an entrance onto St Davids Road, which is one of the busiest roads in the town and is somewhat of an accident black spot, with at least seven accidents occurring in 2019 alone.

Other issues raised include parking and drainage concerns.

The plans will be considered by Torfaen council’s planning committee on Thursday (September 10).